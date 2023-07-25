TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A touch hotter Wednesday than Tuesday. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index climbs into the low 100s as the humidity creeps a little bit higher. Slim chance for an afternoon or evening downpour, but most spots do not see rain.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The heat continues to build with highs in the mid to upper 90s to round out the work-week. The heat index continues to climb into the low 100s. Rain chances remain very slim, but an isolated downpour can’t totally be ruled out.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Scorching summer heat continues into the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s, with an isolated 100° not totally out of the question. Humidity will be at levels that support a heat index as high as 105°. Isolated downpours are possible in the afternoon and evening, but rain coverage will be very isolated, with many spots staying dry.

NEXT WEEK: No big changes to this pattern through at least the first half of next week. Highs remain in the upper 90s, with a few isolated 100° readings possible. Rain chances expected to remain meager at best through the middle of the week.

