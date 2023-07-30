TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms are ending for the evening, leading to a partially cloudy sky for the remainder of tonight. Otherwise, warm and muggy with lows in the 70s along with patchy areas of fog.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Drier air moves in to kick off the week. That won’t help much with high temperatures. We will still reach the mid to upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday. The drier air will drop our rain chances to near zero and bring the heat index closer to 100° to kick off the week.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Temperatures remain in the mid 90s through the second half of the work week. Humidity increases mid-week, increasing both our heat index and rain chances as we head into Thursday, Friday, and the start of next weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are monitoring two systems in The Atlantic. One is located off the coast of North Carolina with low end chance for development over the coming days. A second disturbance is in The Atlantic with a higher chance to become a tropical depression. Fortunately, neither system is expected to have any significant impacts in The U.S.

