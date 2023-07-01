SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES UNTIL 8 PM:

Marion

Winston

Blount

Etowah

Cherokee

Lamar

Fayette

Walker

Jefferson

St. Clair

Shelby

Calhoun

Talladega

Cleburne

Clay

Randolph

TONIGHT: Storms gradually end from north to south this evening. Warm and humid. Lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid again, with a heat index as high as 106°. Scattered storms develop in the afternoon and evening. Some spots see no storms, while others could see storms that produce small hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Storms could continue into the evening hours Sunday night, before fizzling late overnight.

MONDAY: Another hot day in store, with highs climbing into the low 90s, and a heat index as high as 105°. Again, some widely scattered storms develop in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce gusty winds, small hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: The 4th looks like fairly standard summer weather for us. We start out humid and hot, and once again see scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s with a heat index around 103°. Temperatures and heat index will vary significantly spot to spot based on rain and storm coverage in the afternoon. Expect slightly higher storm coverage than on Sunday and Monday, but don’t expect a total washout. These will again be standard summertime storms.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: The stormy and hot summer pattern continues through the rest of the week. Highs in the low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s and low 100s are expected. Daily afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms are also expected.

FIREWORKS FORECAST: Temperatures for fireworks shows Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights will be warm, very humid, and have a chance for scattered storms. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for most shows. Make sure you watch out for thunderstorms and head inside if you hear thunder.

