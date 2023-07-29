TONIGHT: A few clouds linger through the evening after afternoon storms fizzle out. Still warm and muggy, with lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Another hot and humid day. Highs reach the 90s before lunchtime, and reach the upper 90s by mid afternoon. The heat index climbs as high as 107°.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Drier air moves in to kick off the week. That won’t help much with high temperatures. We will still reach the mid to upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday. The drier air will drop our rain chances to near zero and bring the heat index closer to 100° to kick off the week.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Temperatures remain in the mid 90s through the second half of the work week. Humidity increases mid-week, increasing both our heat index and rain chances as we head into Thursday, Friday, and the start of next weekend.

