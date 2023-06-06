THIS EVENING: Another muggy and warm evening, with temperatures dropping into the 70s. Any isolated downpours that happened to pop up should begin to fizzle out.

TONIGHT: Muggy and mild. A very classic early summer evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly clear sky.

WEDNESDAY: A few isolated showers and storms possible, but rain will be very isolated. More spots than not stay dry. Highs climb to around 90°. Dry and muggy Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: A better chance for a few more widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will trend from north to south through the day as a weak front pushes south across the state.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Drier air moves in behind Thursday’s front. That means the air will warm quite efficiently both Friday and Saturday, with highs ranging between 85-90° Friday and 87-92° Saturday. Despite the high temperatures, the drier air in place will make things feel a bit more comfortable outside than they did mid-week. It’ll be fantastic pool weather to round out the week!

SUNDAY: A significant influx of moisture Sunday brings back more scattered showers and storms. Highs will be near 90°, so we’ll round out the weekend on a stormy and humid note.

NEXT WEEK: In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a northwest flow pattern will take shape across the southern US. This will lead to unsettled weather, with multiple rounds of storms likely off and on through the week. This time of year, these storms can sometimes pack a punch, but forecasting these rounds of storms more than a couple days out is tough. Expect rain chances more days than not, with perhaps a couple of rounds of noisy storms through the week.

