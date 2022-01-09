Strong to severe storms across central Alabama today. We turn colder and drier to start the new work week

⚠️Tornado Watch until 6 PM⚠️

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today as a cold front moves through. The best chance for severe weather will be south of a line from Greensboro to Calera to Lineville. There is a tornado watch in effect for areas south of Birmingham until 6 PM.

SPC has placed these areas in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat is damaging winds, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We will also have some heavy rain at times. We could pick up 1-2 inches of rain, so watch out for minor flooding issues.

The line will move through this afternoon and the severe threat will come to an end. We will have some lingering showers through this evening with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s.





Tonight, will become clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.





Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and cold. High temperatures will only be in the 40s.





The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring back the southerly winds and we will start to warm back up. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance will move through on Friday. This will bring us a small chance for rain with high temperatures staying in the 50s. More scattered showers are expected next Saturday.

