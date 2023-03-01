WEDNESDAY EVENING: A large cluster of storms moves into the northern third of Alabama this evening and tonight. While ingredients won’t be supportive of a high-end severe weather event, a few strong to severe storms will be possible, mainly across the Tennessee Valley. The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail. Storms begin to move into Alabama past sunset, and will mainly be confined to spots along and north of US-278. By 10 pm, some storms capable of damaging winds and large hail will be moving through Northwest Alabama.

Storms will continue the eastward push through Midnight, maintaining the risk for small hail and damaging wind gusts across North-Central Alabama.

By 3 am, the heaviest rain and storms are pushing into Northeast Alabama and are on a weakening trend. Still, a few isolated damaging wind gusts will remain possible.

Flash flooding may be the biggest threat storms will pose across North Alabama Wednesday night. Storms will be heavy rain producers, and there is a high probability of training thunderstorms which could lead to flash flooding despite local streamflows falling to near or below normal values over the past two weeks. Some isolated spots could see rainfall amounts exceed 3″.

The Weather Prediction Center has a slight risk of flash flooding in place for North Alabama for tonight.

THURSDAY: Rain and a few storms will continue across the Northern third of the state of Alabama through the day Thursday, which could lead to some isolated flooding issues, mainly in spots already deluged with heavy rain from Wednesday night.

For areas south of US-278 into Central Alabama, just passing showers and storms possible through the day. Rain chances are higher the further north you go. Highs in the mid 70s. A lull in the rain is expected Thursday night as temperatures remain in the 60s.

FRIDAY – WEATHER AWARE: A strong cold front pushes from west to east across the state Friday morning into the early afternoon. Ahead of the front, a line of strong storms will develop. These storms will be capable of damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

The main time-frame for severe weather in the state of Alabama will be from 5 am to 3 pm Friday. We should be able to trim that time-frame down a little bit more as we get closer to the event.

Behind the line of storms, pressure gradient winds will likely increase through the late morning and afternoon. Gusts could exceed 50 mph in some spots despite a clearing sky. These winds will be capable of causing some additional damage through the late morning and afternoon. Trees could be blown down and power outages will be possible through the day Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: After the stormy and windy weather Friday, the weather looks fantastic this weekend. Cool mornings will give way to sunny and pleasant afternoons.

NEXT WEEK: Weather stays dry to kick off the week, but more rain is possible by Tuesday. Temperatures trend back up into the 70s early next week.

