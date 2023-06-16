There are several severe thunderstorm warnings across central Alabama Friday night, with reports of baseball-sized hail in Pickens County.

Threats will include heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong winds and large hail. Storms will continue for the next couple of hours as they move to the southeast. The severe threat should be over by 10 p.m.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Although Saturday will be a drier day, we can’t rule out an occasional thunderstorm. We will be Weather Aware Sunday night into Monday.

WEATHER AWARE: Thunderstorms expected to increase Sunday afternoon and evening. There will be two rounds of storms on Sunday. The first round will be after lunch through 5 p.m. The next round will develop shortly after sunset and continue through early Monday morning. The second round will carry the greatest severe weather threats. Again, those threats will include strong winds, large hail, frequent lightning and a possibility of flooding rainfall.

Rainfall totals over the next seven days are expected to range between 3-7 inches across central Alabama. Rainfall totals will vary depending on where the thunderstorms set up. Slower moving thunderstorms will create a higher potential for flooding. If the thunderstorms move quickly, our flooding potential decreases.

NEXT WEEK: This unsettled weather pattern will remain. We’ll start to return to a more summer-like weather pattern with occasional afternoon thunderstorms.