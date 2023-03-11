TONIGHT: Dry through much of the evening, but storms move in from the northwest starting around midnight. At this point, we don’t expect overnight storms to be strong, but some loud thunder and heavy downpours are possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Don’t forget, we spring forward tonight as Daylight Saving Time takes effect.

SUNDAY: A remnant cold-pool will set up across Alabama Sunday and slowly push southeast in the morning, triggering scattered storms, some of which could be strong.

A cold front pushes through in the afternoon triggering a few more stronger storms, mainly along and south of I-59. Main threats these storms will pose is hail and wind. A tornado technically can’t be ruled out, but the wind profile doesn’t appear to support storms with strong low-level spin.

Highs will range from the mid 60s north to mid 70s southeast Sunday due to that advancing morning cold-pool. Rain moves out and colder air moves in Sunday evening.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Colder air moves into Alabama, with temperatures dipping below average. A freeze is likely Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s before temps begin to rebound a bit by Wednesday afternoon when highs reach the 60s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Back to a mild pattern to round out the work-week. Highs approach 70° both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Another cold front brings a line of showers and storms into Alabama Friday afternoon into Friday evening, then colder air moves in again Friday night.

Total 7 Day rainfall around 1-2″ in North and Central AL. Higher amounts expected across the southern third of the state, where conditions have been abnormally dry the past month and rainfall is needed.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Another shot of cool and dry air moves in for the weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s.

Storm Team 7 Day