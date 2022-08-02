It is a mostly cloudy, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama with a few showers. Temperatures are in the 70s.

Another upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama today. When you combine that with the heating of the day, any outflow boundaries from Monday’s storms, and a MCS moving toward Alabama from the north we will get scattered showers and storms.





Some downpours are likely, so watch out for possible flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





Tonight, we will become partly cloudy, but we could see a few showers. It will stay muggy with lows in the 70s.

Alabama will be between a ridge of high pressure over the Western U.S. and another area of high pressure over Bermuda. This puts the lowest pressure over us and keeps the humidity high. It will help to set off scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama on Wednesday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index 100-104°.

The weather pattern does not change much to end the work week. Thursday will have another round of scattered storms, but the overall coverage will be lower than Thursday. Highs will climb into the lower 90s.

Friday will have a little less rain with just a few pop-up afternoon storms. Highs will stay in the lower 90s and the heat index will be around 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: Alabama will remain between the two ridges, so we will have more typical summer weather. Each day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index around 100-105°.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.