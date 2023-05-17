THIS EVENING: Scattered showers and storms continue. Some storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Temperatures dip into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain fizzles overnight. Patchy dense fog develops where rain fell. Some spots could see visibility dip below 1/2 mile. Morning lows dip into the 60s.

THURSDAY: Yet another day of scattered showers and storms. Rain coverage will be highest in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Trending briefly drier Friday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. An isolated downpour can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and early evening.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday brings a return to numerous showers and storms as a cold front pushes south across the state. This front clears Central Alabama by Saturday evening, allowing drier air to push into the state. Temperatures start out in the 50s Sunday morning thanks to that drier air. Highs will remain in the low 80s but Sunday will feel more comfortable thanks to that drier air.

NEXT WEEK: Mild and mostly dry conditions are likely for the first half of the week. A stray downpour or two can’t be ruled out Tuesday.

