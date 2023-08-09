TONIGHT: Scattered storms likely, especially after midnight. Some storms could produce locally heavy rain and some gusty winds. Lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Storms are likely to start the day, with showers and storms ongoing across Central Alabama before sunrise. These storms are not expected to be severe, but will be disruptive with heavy rain, lightning, and some occasionally gusty winds possible for the morning commute. Additional shower and storm development is likely into the afternoon and evening, with storms capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning as well as locally heavy rain. Temperatures will be highly dependent on storm coverage and timing through the day. Some spots may struggle to get out of the mid 80s in the afternoon while drier spots may reach the low 90s. At least isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast through Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Scattered storms are again likely off and on throughout the day. Highs rebound into the low 90s for most, but again rain coverage and timing could disrupt high temperature forecasts for some of us. Severe storms are not expected, but a few disruptive storms with frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Isolated flooding issues are possible, especially in parts of North and East Alabama due to persistent heavy rains from Thursday into Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and humid with isolated showers and storms through this weekend. Temperatures continue to climb and the heat index climbs above 105° over the weekend. Scattered storms are likely to develop both days, but not everyone will see rain.

NEXT WEEK: After a hot and sticky start to the week, early indications support some drier air moving in by mid week to bring relief to those storm chances and high heat index values.

Storm Team 7 Day