TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: The weather remains nice and dry to kick off the new week. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s both Sunday and Monday. A few isolated spots might reach the low 80s. Southeast winds around 5-10 mph.

STORMS RETURN TUESDAY: A cold front approaches Tuesday from the west, passing from west to east across the state Tuesday evening. Before the front arrives, a line of storms will develop ahead of this cold front. Ingredients for storms across parts of Mississippi look favorable for this line of storms to produce some damaging winds and perhaps a few tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large part of Mississippi in their day 4 severe weather outlook.

Thankfully, that severe threat appears to be on a downward trend by the time storms are crossing over into Alabama. Still, we think a few storms may be loud and impactful west of I-65 Tuesday from late afternoon into the evening, but by the time storms push east of I-65, they’re likely to be running out of gas. While ingredients aren’t as favorable here, there will still be enough potential energy in the atmosphere in the form of unstable air and strong enough low-level winds to support a few segments of that line of storms producing some gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Additionally, some spots in the line where the rain is heaviest could pick up a quick inch or two of rainfall, although most of us get around a half inch of rain Tuesday.

