It is a mostly cloudy, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama with scattered showers and storms. The storms will continue through the morning with some heavy rain at times. Temperatures are in the 70s.

The trough of low pressure will remain across the Southeast U.S. and Alabama today, and an upper-level wave will move around the trough across Alabama. All of this will lead to another round of showers and storms now through the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed eastern Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat would be gusty winds, but we could also see some hail.







Some of the rain will be heavy at times, so watch out for possible flash flooding. It will not rain all day but keep the umbrella with you. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s – depending on how much sunshine you have in your city.





Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

The trough will lift northeast on Wednesday, and a weak ridge of high pressure will be west of Alabama. This will bring in some drier air and we will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or storm. We will become hotter and humid with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105°+.

Another cold front will move toward Alabama on Thursday. It will be close enough to set off scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. SPC has placed much of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of the area in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be strong winds, but we will also have heavy rain that could lead to some flash flooding. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s before the storms develop. The heat index will be around 105°.





The front will linger over Alabama on Friday. Expect a partly cloudy day with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s and the humidity will make the heat index 105°.

Weekend Outlook: A surface ridge of high pressure will build across the northeast Gulf of Mexico, and an upper-level ridge will sit west of Alabama this weekend. This means more heat with little to no rain. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 105-110°. You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated!

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the mid 5 days.