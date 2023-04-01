The Rest of the Forecast

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon. Highs reach the mid 70s Saturday, but cooler air filters in Saturday night dropping lows into the 40s. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s Sunday with a sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK: More storms on the way next week, particularly Monday into Monday night. At this point, there’s not enough evidence of an organized severe weather threat to support a Weather Aware, but some louder storms will be possible. Warm weather sticks around into the start of the week, with highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. Another round of wet weather moves in Wednesday and moves out Thursday followed by drier and cooler and drier air next Friday.

Storm Team 7 Day