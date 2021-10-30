Stays dreary tonight, beautiful fall weather returns for Halloween | Central AL Forecast

Watch the latest forecast above for the most up-to-date information.

An area of high pressure will build over the state on Halloween Sunday. This will gradually make it sunny, and we will be a little warmer. High temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast: It will be clear and chilly for Trick-or-Treaters on Sunday evening with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s between 5-8 PM. The kids may want a sweatshirt under their costumes.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will move over Alabama on Monday with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The high will move east of Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A trough of low pressure will move over the eastern U.S. and send a cold front across Alabama on Thursday. This will bring us spotty showers with cooler high temperatures in the lower 60s. Friday will dry out with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s.

Tracking the Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure is located SSW Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it is getting better organized. However, it is attached to a cold front, so that is why it is non-tropica. The low is expected to move east and then SE toward slightly warmer water in a few days. It could lose the cold front and acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend as it moves over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

