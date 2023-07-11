TONIGHT: Dry air in place means we will again be warm, but not uncomfortable overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: The humidity makes a comeback through mid-week. Temperatures remain in the mid 90s, but the heat index climbs into the 100s. With the return of the humidity, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Those storms will be your typical summer pop-ups. Some spots get soaked with heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning. Other spots stay hot and dry.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Rain chances trend up a bit more as it appears a few upper-level disturbances move across the Deep South, likely providing some additional lift for storm development. Upper-level northwest flow will allow for those disturbances to make it to us, but determining exactly where and when these small disturbances develop isn’t something we can do with too much skill this far out, but the general pattern would support stormier weather yet again for the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Standard July weather continues with isolated storms and hot and humid conditions into next week.

Storm Team 7 Day