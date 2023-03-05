EARLY SPRING SO FAR: Temperatures have been running pretty far above average so far in 2023. In Birmingham, our average temperature ran around 6° above average in January, 7° above average in February, and has started off March 11° above the monthly average. All that warmth has meant springtime growth is running above average. We typically start seeing those spring flowers really pop up around mid-March in Central Alabama, but the wildflowers were already blooming before the start of the month, and are out in abundance now. Our first bloom is running around 20 days ahead of schedule in North and Central Alabama. However, we aren’t done with cold weather yet. We always get another cold snap or two in March, or even into April.

The latest Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook shows below average temperatures across Alabama. It’s too early to say how cool things get, but temperatures should drop at least a bit below average. Make sure you hold off on that spring planting until we get closer to Easter.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows around the 50° mark.

MONDAY: Quite warm. Highs approaching 80°, especially from Birmingham south and west. A few clouds build in by late afternoon, but we should stay dry.

TUESDAY: Warm again, with highs in the upper 70s. A weak cold front pushes across the state, which could trigger a few isolated showers, especially along and south of I-20. Any one spot has a better chance of staying dry than not.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: A few waves of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Heaviest and most widespread rain will be in the northern third of Alabama, with rainfall becoming lighter and more scattered the further south you go. Highs drop a bit behind the cold front, staying in the 50s and 60s both days.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms likely as a cold front moves through Friday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs around 70°. The weekend looks comfortable and seasonable with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s. Saturday looks dry, but Sunday could feature a few showers and storms.

