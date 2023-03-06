EARLY SPRING SO FAR: Temperatures have been running pretty far above average so far in 2023. In Birmingham, our average temperature ran around 6° above average in January, 7° above average in February, and has started off March 11° above the monthly average. All that warmth has meant springtime growth is running above average. We typically start seeing those spring flowers really pop up around mid-March in Central Alabama, but the wildflowers were already blooming before the start of the month, and are out in abundance now. Our first bloom is running around 20 days ahead of schedule in North and Central Alabama. However, we aren’t done with cold weather yet. We always get another cold snap or two in March, or even into April.

The latest Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlook shows below average temperatures across Alabama. It’s too early to say how cool things get, but temperatures should drop at least a bit below average. Make sure you hold off on that spring planting until we get closer to Easter.

TONIGHT: Another dry and comfortable night. A touch more mild through the evening, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Quite warm despite a few more clouds in the sky. Highs again approach 80°, and may exceed that southwest of Birmingham.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: A few waves of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Heaviest and most widespread rain will be in the northern third of Alabama, with rainfall becoming lighter and more scattered the further south you go. Highs drop a bit behind the cold front, staying in the 60s both days.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms likely as a cold front moves through Friday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs around 70°. The weekend looks comfortable and seasonable with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s. Saturday looks dry, but Sunday could feature a few showers and storms.

Storm Team 7 Day