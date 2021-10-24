Some showers tomorrow morning, thunderstorms Wed night/Thurs morning | Central AL Forecast

More clouds over Central AL today than expected…temperatures have stayed cooler than forecasted highs as a result. Most spots today have only maxed out in the lower to middle 70s, rather than the lower 80s. More clouds will stay overhead tonight leading up to a quick round of wet weather tomorrow, then thunderstorms Thursday morning…

For tonight, expect to see a partly cloudy sky with cool, dry conditions persisting. No chance of rain. Light SE winds at 3 to 5 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunset tonight at 6:02 pm in Birmingham, sunrise tomorrow at 7:00 am.





For tomorrow, a quick round of wet weather will likely sweep through our area along a cold front. The storm system producing this front will be a bit too far to the North for us to see thunderstorms — we are mostly expecting light to moderate showers in the morning, and that should be about it. Most of the wet weather will clear out by 4 -5 pm. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s, cooler temperatures in the 60s behind the front in the evening.







Heading into Tuesday, cooler air will continue streaming in, leading to a clear sky and a beautiful, chilly fall morning. Lows Tuesday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s, gorgeous sunny afternoon with highs in the 70s. This will be our best weather day this week, before a stronger storm system brings a risk of severe storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning…





There is currently a 15% risk of severe weather across much of the Deep South Wednesday and Thursday. How this ranks on a 1 to 5 scale will be ironed out by tomorrow. For now, our main focus heading into Wednesday will most likely be further South — the farther North you go, the less likely severe weather gets. Right now, we’re looking at a medium threat for all modes of severe weather, which includes high winds, brief tornadoes, large hail, and flooding. Again, these are subject to change leading up to this potential event.





As far as timing goes, our latest Futurecast suggests the most likely window for strong storms will be from roughly 6 pm Wednesday to 4 am Thursday. Because this will likely be an overnight round of storms, right now is a good time to make sure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts that will wake you up overnight. Be sure to download the free CBS 42 News App and turn on weather alerts before Wednesday! Also, if you have a NOAA Weather Radio, make sure the batteries are charged before heading to bed Wednesday night.







For late Thursday and into Friday, cooler air will move in behind the storm system. As moisture wraps around the backside, we’ll likely continue to see light showers and overcast skies on Friday.





Weekend Outlook: Much of those clouds will clear out by Saturday, and we’ll see seasonable, cooler temperatures for next weekend. We’re looking at lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s for Halloween weekend. Should be pleasant and quiet to round out October!

