Some rain returns for the next few days | Central AL Forecast

The humidity will go up more today as a area of high pressure sits over northern Florida. This will bring in light southerly winds across the state. There will also be weak upper-level wave that will move across Mississippi and sit near the MS/AL border today. We will see a few showers mainly across west-central Alabama (east of I-65) this afternoon. Eastern Alabama will be dry. Otherwise, most of you will be dry and partly cloudy. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy, mild and a little muggy with patchy fog. A stray shower is possible over western Alabama. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few more showers possible across central Alabama. The best chance will still be over western Alabama, or where the higher humidity levels are located. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





The area of high pressure currently over Florida will build back over us on Friday. This will bring in some drier air and keep the rain away. It will be a partly cloudy, warm, and humid day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay across Alabama on Saturday. We will stay partly cloudy, warm and a little humid. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The ridge will weaken just enough on Sunday, and a cold front will stall north of Alabama. This will allow for a few showers to pop-up in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. There will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday as the cold front moves closer to central Alabama.

Talladega Race Weekend: Right now, the weather looks pretty good all weekend for the races at Talladega, Including the YellaWood 500 on Sunday. Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with only a very small chance for a brief shower. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a little better chance for a shower by the end of the race. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!