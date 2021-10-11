Some light rain late tonight and tomorrow | Central Alabama Forecast

For tonight, expect to see a partly cloudy sky with a few light showers in West Alabama after 10 pm. No thunderstorms expected — just light rain. Temperatures in the 70s before midnight, mid to upper 60s by Tuesday morning. 20% chance of rain with a light Southeast wind.





For tomorrow, a weak cold front will stall across the area and lead to a partly to mostly cloudy sky and another 20% chance of light rain. Most of that rain will hang around in the late-morning to early-afternoon. Afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. South winds at 5 mph.





We’ll be drying out for Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine expected. Expect temperatures to stay above normal for mid-October with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances will be increasing on Friday and Saturday as another cold front approaches our area. No big storms expected, but a slightly better chance of showers than we’ll see tomorrow.

Behind our next cold front will be a significant drop in temperatures. Most of that cooler air will start funneling in Saturday afternoon as most of the rain dries up late Saturday morning. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s this afternoon.





Then heading into the mid-weekend, we’ll cool down dramatically to the 50s before midnight, then eventually into the upper 40s/low 50s by sunrise Sunday morning. Sunday should be a beautiful, cool fall day with lots of sunshine.





That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!