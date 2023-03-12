SUNDAY: Off and on showers and storms continue through the day Sunday, but the atmosphere will be too worked over to support any severe weather after 8 am. Temperatures may rebound into the 60s briefly in the afternoon, but will drop as a cold front moves through.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Colder air moves into Alabama, with temperatures dipping below average. A freeze is likely Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s before temps begin to rebound a bit by Wednesday afternoon when highs reach the 60s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Back to a mild pattern to round out the work-week. Highs approach 70° both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Another cold front brings a line of showers and storms into Alabama Friday afternoon into Friday evening, then colder air moves in again Friday night.

Total 7 Day rainfall around 1-2″ in North and Central AL. Higher amounts expected across the southern third of the state, where conditions have been abnormally dry the past month and rainfall is needed.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Another shot of cool and dry air moves in for the weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s.

