WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll deal with some scattered showers and storms as we head through the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, such as the Foothills Festival in Jasper, it doesn’t look like a washout, but know that there may be times when you have to bring things inside. Temperatures stay in the low 80s in the afternoon, and morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

FOOTBALL FORECASTS:

SAMFORD @ AUBURN: Scattered storms possible. Otherwise pretty comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s at kickoff, falling into the 60s by the end of the game.

ALABAMA @ USF: A few passing showers and storms possible through the game. It will be warm for the Crimson Tide’s first road game, with temperatures near 90° at kickoff

UL-LAFAYETTE @ UAB: Chance for a passing shower or storm through the game. Temperatures in the upper 70s at kickoff, falling into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather kicks off the first half of next week. We don’t warm up, though. Expect highs to stay in the low to mid 80s through mid week, with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

