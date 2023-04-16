SUNDAY: Starting out cloudy with some lingering moisture, then clearing and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY-THURSDAY: A remarkably dry stretch again for the first half of next week. Monday will again be cool, but we warm up into the 80s by mid-week. Things look dry through Thursday afternoon, but a few showers and storms will be possible in West Alabama by Thursday evening.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Another slow moving cold front moves into the deep south Friday into Saturday, bringing another round of rain and perhaps a few storms. We’ll dry out on Sunday.
