MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) -- There's a blood shortage across the U.S., and it's hitting close to home. The Alabama Red Cross and Life South Community Blood Center are both dealing with limited amounts of blood supply and they're calling it an emergency situation.

Life South says they have less than a day supply of blood for local hospitals. They are in need of every blood type and they're encouraging those that can give blood to make time to do so.