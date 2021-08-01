Showers & storms continue tomorrow with a weak cold front | Central AL Forecast

Afternoon showers & storms have developed ahead of a cold front this evening across our southeastern counties — near places like Lake Martin, Alex City, and Rockford. tTis is where our highest rain chances are expected again for tomorrow.

For tonight, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with overnight lows mostly in the lower 70s. Small, 20% chance of a stray shower. Light north winds at 3 to 5 mph.

For tomorrow, once again, our highest rain chances will be South of I-20 with more showers & thunderstorms possible. Just like we saw today, the extra clouds & passing showers will keep temperatures lower compared to the end of last week. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler than average for early august in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will go down on Tuesday as drier air continues funneling in from the north behind our current cold front. We’ll see just slightly less humidity and below-average temperatures with highs in the 80s, so the cooldown will be just barely noticeable.

This pattern of slightly cooler, drier air is expected to continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will stay at or below 10% for these days. Heading towards next weekend, rain chances will go back up slightly as the subtropical ridge we normally see in the summertime starts to come back into the picture. By next weekend, this means for us highs in the 90s, high humidity, and decent chances of afternoon showers & storms.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!