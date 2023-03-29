WEATHER AWARE

FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY MORNING: After a warm and humid Friday afternoon across Alabama, a cold front will move into the state late Friday night into Saturday morning. That front will trigger scattered strong to severe storms between 10pm and 7 am.

Plenty of unstable air will be in place for this event, and enough wind energy and lift will be present to support at least some severe weather.

Threats include damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and some hail up to the size of quarters.

The Rest of the Forecast

TONIGHT: Not as cool, but lows still range between 39-45°.

THURSDAY: Warming up through the afternoon with lots of sunshine and a southeast breeze. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Storms move out quickly Saturday, and sunshine breaks back out for the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 70s Saturday, but cooler air filters in Saturday night dropping lows into the 40s. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s Sunday with a sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK: More storms on the way next week, particularly Monday into Monday night. At this point, there’s not enough evidence of an organized severe weather threat to support a Weather Aware, but some louder storms will be possible. Warm weather sticks around into the start of the week, with highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Storm Team 7 Day