TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible as we head through the evening and overnight hours. A couple of storms could be on the noisy side west of I-65, but we’re not anticipating organized severe weather with this round of storms. Not everyone will see rain. Storm chances begin to fizzle some after 1 am. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Another warm day, as highs reach the low 90s yet again, with a few spots in north Alabama staying in the 80s. Drier air moves into Alabama behind a front, which will keep most of us dry. We can’t rule out a rogue shower south of I-20, but even then the rain chance is very minimal. As the dry air continues to filter in, we’ll feel some relief from the humidity in the afternoon, and even cool off some Thursday evening. Lows dip into the 60s.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Cooler and drier air wins out as we round out the week. This is great news, because even as high temperatures only drop from the low 90s to the upper 80s, the lower humidity will make a big impact on our comfortability outside. Additionally, it will allow us to cool off into the low to mid 60s in the mornings, which will feel quite nice. The weather also looks good for High School Football this Thursday and Friday evening, and weather should be quite nice for the big game in Tuscaloosa Saturday evening as the Tide takes on Texas.

Storm Team 7 Day