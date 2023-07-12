TONIGHT: Showers and storms become more isolated overnight, with the best chance to see a passing downpour being in West Alabama closer to a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) over Central Mississippi.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: The remnant MCV that’s parked over Mississippi will keep at least scattered showers and storms in the forecast Thursday morning, while an upper-air shortwave dives south into Alabama from the Midwest by afternoon, bringing more scattered storms. Rain coverage will be uneven, with some spots missing out on rain entirely while other spots get soaked. Friday will bring scattered showers and storms again, but perhaps a slight dip in the coverage of rain compared to Thursday. Both days will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with a heat index between 95-99°

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The pattern continues to support daily thunderstorms through the weekend. I don’t anticipate all day washouts, but periods of heavy thunderstorms capable of gusty winds, lightning, small hail, and heavy rain appear likely. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry air drifts south from the Great Lakes region to start next week. That will limit our rain chances some for the first half of the week. Upper-air ridging looks to strengthen over the Northern Gulf Coast, which would send our temperatures back up. Some upper 90s are possible in Central Alabama by mid-week.

