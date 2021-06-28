Scattered Storms Return Tomorrow; Wet Weather All Week Long | Central AL Forecast

Coming off a hot, steamy late-June afternoon in Central AL–many spots climbed into the lower 90s today for our afternoon highs. While our weather stayed pretty quiet today with very few afternoon showers, we have a LOT of active weather both to our East and West: Tropical Storm Danny set to impact the Carolinas tonight, and an excessive heat wave across the Pacific Northwest…

As of 2 pm CDT Monday, Tropical Storm Danny is now the 4th Atlantic tropical storm of 2021. Currently, Danny is tracking NW at 16 mph towards the South Carolina coast, with the storm’s center less than 100 miles away from Charleston, SC. Danny is expected to make landfall tonight as a weak tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. For more on the forecast specifics for Danny, click the link below.





For tonight in our neighborhood, expect a few spotty overnight showers as moisture associated with Danny moves in from the East…





For tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms are back in the forecast for most of the day, as more tropical moisture leftover from Danny heads our way. Plan on needing your umbrella & rain gear tomorrow, especially during the afternoon. We may see brief heavy rain and occasional thunder & lightning, although no organized severe weather is expected. Also expecting warm & muggy conditions when we’re not seeing the rain…afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with very muggy conditions.









As more deep moisture is expected to hang around this week, daily rain chances for the Birmingham area will remain at no less than 40% for Wednesday & Thursday. As an approaching cold front moves towards Alabama from the North on Friday, that chance increases to 70%. Cold fronts are rare for this time of year, but thankfully, this one does not appear to be strong enough for us to worry about potential severe weather.

The aforementioned cold front looks like it could push South through our area late on Saturday, possibly with drier, cooler conditions for the 4th of July. The latest forecast models are currently split on this idea, however…the GFS has this front stalling to our North with showers & storms continuing all weekend long, while the Euro is more optimistic with the showers clearing out as early as Saturday evening. We’ll continue to watch how this trend moves around…for now, going with a 30% chance of rain Saturday, only a 20% chance for Sunday.

That’s all for now…stay in touch with me on social media! You can always find the latest on our forecast in Central AL on Twitter by following me, @GriffinHardyWX. You can always reach out to me with forecast questions anytime by sending an e-mail to ghardy@cbs42.com.