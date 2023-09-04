TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower west of I-65. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Chance for an isolated shower in the morning and afternoon, then dry and warm into the evening. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry through mid-afternoon, then scattered storms from late afternoon into the evening. Highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms possible through the day. Highs in the low 90s

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Drier and cooler air moves in to round out the week. Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

