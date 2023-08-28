TONIGHT: Chance for scattered showers and storms through 10 pm, then a chance for isolated showers through 2 am. Lows in the 60s and 70s. Storms through 10 pm could produce locally heavy rainfall.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers and storms in the morning, then numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s as cooler air begins to move into the state.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Comfortable weather sets up mid-week, with drier air moving into the state. A slim chance for a shower across East Alabama due to what will be Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday, but most spots stay dry. Everyone should stay dry on Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s.

FRIDAY: Moisture briefly surges northward on Friday, ushering in another chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Still not too hot, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures trend up as we head into the Labor Day Weekend. Highs in the upper 80s Saturday, and low 90s Sunday and Monday. Drier air moves back in over the weekend, and that coupled with high pressure aloft should lead to dry weather over the weekend.

Tracking Idalia

Idalia is not expected to have direct impacts on Central Alabama

Idalia is moving north into the Gulf of Mexico this evening and will continue to intensify over the next couple of days. Currently, Idalia is encountering some weak northerly shear, but the storm continues to intensify in the face of this shear as warm sea surface temperatures fuel additional strengthening. As Idalia lifts north, conditions are ideal for continued strengthening as the storm moves into a shear-less environment with incredibly warm water. Conditions tonight through Wednesday morning could support rapid intensification of Idalia. Idalia will be steered into Florida, with landfall location most likely somewhere along the Big Bend region.

Idalia is expected to be a major hurricane (Cat 3+) at landfall. Dangerous surge, damaging winds, flash flooding, and tornadoes are all likely across parts of Florida and Georgia this week as Idalia impacts the region.

