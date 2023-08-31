TONIGHT: Cloud cover increases as tropical moisture surges north from the Gulf of Mexico overnight. A few stray showers possible late tonight into Friday morning. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain could impact some high school football games. Highs in the low 80s. Rain ends overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Chance for a stray downpour Saturday, but most spots stay dry. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s Saturday, but we begin to warm up next week. Sunday and Monday, high temperatures reach the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly dry and warm weather look to be the predominant pattern next week. Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s each day. No rain is expected at the start of the week, with just a scant rain chance towards the end of the week.

