Stormy Evening Ahead | Central AL Forecast

For tonight, scattered showers & storms are expected to continue across Central AL. Some of these storms have already produced torrential rain & lightning–expect this to continue through the early evening with 40 mph gusts possible. NO severe storms are expected at this time.

For tomorrow, expect more of the same with scattered afternoon showers & storms. Rain chances remain very good at 80%. Highs in the lower 80s. NO severe storms expected. Some spots will receive as much as 2 to 3″ of rain in total by Tuesday.

For the upcoming week ahead, more showers & storms are in the forecast for the first half of the week. We’re seeing a generally favorable pattern for wet weather because of the high humidity set to take hold this upcoming week. We’ll be seeing dew points in the upper 60s & low 70s, which is generally when the humidity starts to become oppressive. Again, these will be classic summer storms that may briefly turn strong, but they will NOT become organized severe storms.





For your 7 Day Forecast, plan on our weather staying in full-on “summer mode” for the rest of the upcoming week. Fortunately, rain chances will be in gradual decline day-by-day, eventually dropping to just 30% by Friday. Temperatures will definitely stay on the warmer side for the time being, with highs in the 80s for tomorrow through next Saturday. That’s close to average for early June, when the average highs are in the upper 80s.

