It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

A trough of low pressure will linger over the northern Gulf of Mexico and coastal areas. This will send us more humid air. The cold front has stalled across Central Alabama, and these features will help set off scattered showers and storms today. Some heavy rain will be possible with any storm, so we will have to watch out for possible flooding. The best chance for rain will be along and south of I-20, and this includes Birmingham. Northern Alabama will only have a low chance for some rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.







Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The coastal trough will drift northeast on Friday and stay across South Alabama and Georgia, and the cold front will push south and dissipate. This will keep Central Alabama will be on the drier side of the system, so we will not have as much rain. Expect a partly cloudy day with a stray shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index in the upper 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The trough of low pressure will remain over southern Alabama and Georgia this weekend. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a shower/storm on Saturday. It will be humid with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday will remain partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a stray shower or storm as the trough dissipates over the Southeast U.S. Highs will stay in the 90s.

Next Week Outlook: An upper-level trough will move into the Southeast U.S. to start the new work week. This will bring back a better chance for showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s before the storms pop-up. The trough will move north on Wednesday, so the better chance for rain will be over northern Alabama. An area of high pressure will build north over the northern Gulf of Mexico Thursday and Friday. This will make it more humid, but we will not see a lot of rain. Expect a few pop-up showers and storms each day with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index 105-110°

Tracking the Tropics: no development is expected in the next 5 days.