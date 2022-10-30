TONIGHT: Off and on showers will slowly taper off from west to east overnight as an occluded low pushes to our east. Clouds will remain through much of the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

HALLOWEEN: A mix of sun and clouds is likely through the day. We may see some sprinkles at times, particularly before mid-afternoon, but measurable rain is highly unlikely in any one spot. High temperatures climb to around 70°.

TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST: Variably cloudy through the trick-or-treat hours, but it should remain dry through the evening. Temperatures will fall from the low to mid 60s to the mid to upper 50s through the evening.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Predominantly dry and mild weather will be the story through the rest of the week. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but I don’t foresee any major rain events until at least next week. Temperatures will trend back above average this week, with highs back into the mid to upper 70s in the second half of the week.