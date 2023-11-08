WEDNESDAY: A cool morning gives way to a sunny and warm afternoon. Highs reach the low 80s. South wind around 5-10 mph with gusts between 10-15 mph. While winds and humidity levels won’t be to the criteria needed for fire weather warnings, burning remains highly discouraged as drought conditions could lead to rapidly spreading wildfires. Dry and comfortable Wednesday evening with morning lows Thursday in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase through the day as a cold front approaches the state. A stray shower in the afternoon possible northwest of I-59. Most spots stay dry during the day. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated showers possible overnight. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers possible through the day as rain moves in behind Thursday evening’s front. Some spots won’t see rain Friday. Cooler, with highs in the 60s. Shower chances continue Friday evening. Lows in the 40s and 50s Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: The chance for showers continues through Veteran’s Day Weekend. Cloudy and cool with scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Drying out through the first half of next week. Cool and comfortable, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

Storm Team 7 Day