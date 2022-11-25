FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool, and dry. Lows in the 40s.

IRON BOWL SATURDAY: Clouds increase through the morning. Some showers are possible by afternoon, especially in West Alabama. A few passing showers are possible during the Iron Bowl at Bryant Denny Stadium, with temperatures in the 60s. By the end of the game, rain will begin to become more steady, and there is a chance for some storms and heavy downpours by the time many fans are driving home. Rain becomes widespread and locally heavy overnight Saturday night.

Severe weather will be possible in South Alabama, but any severe risk should stay south of us overnight Saturday night.

SUNDAY/MONDAY/TUESDAY: Rain clears out by Sunrise Sunday morning, and we start off next week dry and mild. Temperatures reach the low to mid 60s Sunday, and flirt with 70° by Tuesday. A few showers could return to the state by Tuesday evening, especially in West Alabama.

WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front moves through the state on Wednesday. The environment ahead of the front should support a line of strong to severe storms that will move from northwest to southeast across the state through the day. A Weather Aware is in place Wednesday for the potential for strong to severe storms.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Cooler and drier weather moves in behind the front. Highs drop into the 50s and overnight lows dip back into the 30s and 40s.

