TONIGHT: Rain moves in late, with a decent soaking rain past midnight into Friday morning. Lows in the 50s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Rain in the morning, gradually drying out but staying mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

IRON BOWL SATURDAY: Dry through much of the day, but showers could develop by afternoon. Rain becomes heavy late Saturday night, with scattered storms possible embedded in widespread rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUN/MON/TUE: Dry and comfortable weather sets up to kick off next week. Highs in the low 60s Sunday and Monday, and into the upper 60s by Tuesday. Rain begins to move into the state ahead of a cold front Tuesday night.

WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front will push through the state Wednesday. Ingredients appear favorable for strong to severe storms ahead of that front on Wednesday, prompting a Weather Aware day. Colder and drier air moves in behind the front Thursday.

