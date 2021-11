Rain, isolated storms tonight; much cooler & windy tomorrow | Central AL Forecast

A COLD FRONT IS NOW APPROACHING CENTRAL ALABAMA FROM THE NORTHWEST…SCATTERED SHOWERS & SOME ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY ACROSS OUR AREA OVER THE NEXT SIX TO EIGHT HOURS. THESE WILL PRODUCE BRIEF HEAVY RAIN & OCCASIONAL GUSTY WINDS, BUT ORGANIZED SEVERE STORMS ARE UNLIKELY WITH THIS FRONT. SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED TO SUBSIDE AFTER MIDNIGHT, AS THE FRONT PUSHES EAST INTO GEORGIA.

BY TOMORROW MORNING, WINDS WILL HAVE SHIFTED TO THE NORTH AND WILL REMAIN FAIRLY BREEZY ALL DAY LONG. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 10 TO 20 MILES PER HOUR ARE LIKELY, WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 POSSIBLE. THE DRIER, COOLER AIR FUNNELING IN FROM THESE NORTH WINDS WILL CLEAR OUT THE SKY, AND WE’LL SEE SUNSHINE MOST OF THE AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES STAY COOL — HIGHS IN THE 50S.

A STEEP DROP IN TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED TOMORROW NIGHT, WITH LOWS DROPPING BELOW FREEZING BY TUESDAY MORNING…MOST PLACES WILL LIKELY SEE TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S JUST BEFORE SUNRISE TUESDAY. AS ALWAYS WITH FREEZING TEMPERATURES, REMEMBER THE THREE P’S: PIPES, PLANTS, AND PETS. WARMING UP ABOVE FREEZING LATER IN THE MORNING, FOLLOWED BY A SUNNY, COOL AFTERNOON WITH HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE 50S.

NO BIG CHANGES EXPECTED FOR WEDNESDAY — STILL CHILLY IN THE MORNING, BUT LUCKILY WE’LL MOST LIKELY STAY ABOVE FREEZING WITH LOWS IN THE MIDDLE 30S. AFTERNOON HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 60S — LOTS OF SUNSHINE, NO CHANCE OF RAIN.

THANKSGIVING FORECAST…THE SKY WILL LIKELY BE MOSTLY CLOUDY FOR MUCH OF THE DAY ON THURSDAY FOR THANKSGIVING — MUCH LIKE WHAT WE SAW OVERHEAD EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON. FORTUNATELY, WHILE SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE LATE IN THE EVENING, MOST OF THE DAY WILL BE BONE DRY AND COOL WITH HIGHS IN THE 60S.

ANOTHER COLD FRONT IS LIKELY TO SWEEP THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT, ALSO LIKELY PRODUCING LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED.

PARTLY CLOUDY, DRY AND COLD NEXT WEEKEND WITH LOWS IN THE 30S, HIGHS IN THE 50S.