It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The cold front will slowly move into South Alabama today. We will be mostly cloudy with a few showers into the afternoon. Then we will dry out by the late afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. It will not be as warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.





Tonight, we will become mostly clear and less humid. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: High pressure will build back over the Eastern U.S. but stay north of Alabama this weekend. We will dry out on Saturday with less humid air and a mostly sunny sky. Do not expect a cool-down behind the cold front with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild for the Garth Brooks concert with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s.





Sunday will be hot and a little more humid with a a few pop-up showers as a weak upper-level wave/disturbance moves into Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





Next Week Outlook: The disturbance will move east of Alabama on Monday, but it will still help to set off some pop-up showers or storms. High temperatures will be around 90°. Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and more humid. We could see a few pop-up afternoon storms with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Another disturbance aloft will move over the area on Thursday and Friday. Each day will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will stay in the 90s.

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 is now in the SE Gulf of Mexico. It is disorganized now due to strong upper-level winds. Despite the strong wind shear, it will move over warm water. This will allow it to become Tropical Storm Alex by this afternoon. It will move to the northeast toward South Florida where it will make landfall on Saturday with heavy rain and flooding. After is crosses Florida, it will continue moving NE and possibly strengthen over the Atlantic as it tracks out to sea. This is not a direct threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. However, we could possibly see some swells from it.