SUNDAY-MONDAY: Beautiful but breezy weather to kick off the week. Highs in the low 70s Sunday and Monday, with the clouds breaking up Sunday morning and staying clear through the start of the week. Winds out of the west and northwest will be a bit blustery Sunday and Monday, with some gusts reaching the 25 mph range. Sunday’s weather will be fantastic for the Indycar races at Barber.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures slowly trend up through mid week, finally reaching the 80s by Thursday afternoon. We stay dry and sunny through Thursday morning, with clouds building in Thursday afternoon and some rain possible as early as Thursday night.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Friday into the weekend. For now, rain coverage appears to be spotty each day, with no washout in the forecast. Highs expected to be in the 70s and 80s to round out the week.

Storm Team 7 Day