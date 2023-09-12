TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms become more numerous in advance of an approaching cold front. We are not expecting a washout by any means, but on the other hand, a passing shower or storm is possible at any point. Otherwise, highs will reach the middle to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy along with a few remnant showers. Morning lows will hold in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a shower or storm south of I-20. Most spots stay dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy through the day.

REST OF WEEK: Turning a bit cooler and less humid Thursday. Relatively cool conditions continue Friday into the weekend although the humidity trends back up just a bit. This won’t feel like Fall, but it will be at least relatively comfortable through the second half of the week.

WEEKEND: Chance for a few scattered showers and storms, but by no means a washout. Highs remain in the low 80s both days, with overnight lows in the mid 60s.