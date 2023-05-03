TONIGHT: Cool and clear again tonight. Temperatures dip into the 40s before sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY: Temperatures begin to trend up but we stay dry and sunny. Highs reach the upper 70s Thursday afternoon. A few clouds build in Thursday evening. Rain could begin after midnight Thursday night.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast as we round out the week. Our first round of rain looks to move in Friday morning. After that, we’ll have additional rounds of scattered showers and storms throughout the weekend. Frustratingly, timing out the rain over the weekend looks to be quite tough. We expect more rain over the weekend, but it will be hit-and-miss throughout the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, be aware rain could be an impact. Temperatures continue to trend upward through the end of the week, with highs returning to the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: No major changes to the pattern that sets up over the weekend. Expect sporadic rain chances for the majority of next week. Temperatures continue their upward climb next week, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s next week. Some spots south of I-20 might sneak in a 90° day if they can stay dry and see more sunshine.

