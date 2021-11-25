Rain by Thanksgiving Afternoon; Cold for Black Friday

Thanksgiving Day: It will become mostly cloudy and warmer ahead of a cold front that will track across the state. Scattered showers will start moving into NW Alabama around Noon; along the Interstate 59 corridor from Tuscaloosa Birmingham, and Gadsden around 3 PM, then East Alabama by 4 PM. Fortunately, this is not a severe weather situation, but if you are planning outdoor activities, your best bet is to get them in by early afternoon due to the rain.

Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Scattered showers will continue Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

For Friday, clearing, breezy, and sharply colder. High temperatures will struggle to get to 50°, and the wind chill will be in the 30s/40s. Bottom line, expect a cold Black Friday!

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the South this weekend. After starting out in the upper 20s early Saturday, the afternoon will be sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be cold with lows in the 30s. A weak dry cold front will move over northern Alabama on Sunday. This will make it mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Iron Bowl Forecast: We will have a gorgeous day in Auburn with plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures in the 50s for the 2:30 PM Kickoff.