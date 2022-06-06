It is a partly to mostly cloudy and muggy morning with a few showers and storms. The storms will produce downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

Our weather pattern has northwest flow aloft, and this allows for disturbances to move from the northwest to the southeast across Alabama along a stalled cold front. Clusters of strong/severe storms (MCS) also develop over the Plains States and track to the southeast. This weather pattern will bring us scattered showers and storms today through Friday. Some could be strong to severe each day – especially today, Wednesday and Friday.

Today: we will have scattered showers and storms from one of the disturbances. However, most of the storms will be from Birmingham to the north. They could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. SPC has placed areas along and north of I-20 in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. We will need to keep an eye on any storms today. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures around 90°.







Tonight: Another disturbance will move across Northern Alabama, so expect another round of strong to possibly severe storms. Lows will be in the lower 70s.





Wednesday: You need to be Weather Aware! Once again, the northwest flow will bring us a disturbance and likely MCS. The question is how far south will the storms be located? Right now, I am expecting these storms from Birmingham northward.

There is a better chance for these storms to be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed areas along and north of I-20 in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk again. The threat will still be gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s – all depends on if you get rain or not.





Thursday: the cold front will move across Central Alabama and bring us yet another round of thunderstorms. However, the energy needed for them to be severe will not be in place. You can still expect some downpours with any storm since it will be very humid. We will be hot with highs around 90°.

Friday: The cold front will lift north across Central Alabama, and another disturbance will move over us on Friday. This will give us another round of showers and storms from the front and another MCS moving in from the northwest. These storms are expected to be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed areas along and west of I-65 in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The storms will bring gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain to the region. You need to be Weather Aware!! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s before the storms develop. More storms are expected on Friday night as the cold front pushes back to the south.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front to move into South Alabama on Saturday. It will set off more showers and storms starting in the morning and continuing into Saturday night. The rain will keep the high temperatures to only in the lower to mid 80s. Right now, Sunday looks dry, but the forecast models are hinting at another cluster of storms (MCS) may move over us from the northwest again. This will be something to watch once we get to Saturday. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

