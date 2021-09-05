Pockets of Heavy Rain Tonight, Continues Tomorrow South of I-20 | Central AL Forecast

A few showers will start forming late this evening along a weak cold front that will nose its way from the northwest. Those showers will start in our Northern counties, then push South overnight into our Labor Day on Monday.

Some of these will likely turn into locally heavy downpours with some occasional lightning, with a decent chance of rain Monday afternoon across our area South of I-20. Plan ahead for a few showers & storms if you have outdoor plans during the day Monday.

This cold front will likely stall across Central Alabama moving into Tuesday & Wednesday, which for us means hit-and-miss rain chances & steady high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the early part of next week. By Thursday, cooler air to the North will give the front an extra push down to our South. This means by Friday, the rain chances will begin to dissipate & we’ll see sunshine & cooler mornings. We’re expecting a pleasant, refreshing start next Friday & Saturday with lows once again in the lower to middle 60s.

In the tropics, we currently have Major Hurricane Larry in the Central Atlantic. Larry is forecasted to remain a major hurricane for the next 3 days, slowly turning to the North & bringing some rough surf & gusty winds to Bermuda as early as Wednesday. Beyond that, possible impacts to the US mainland remain uncertain. On the plus side, most forecast models as of right now have Larry turning back out to sea by Thursday & Friday — good news for the US mainland. That can always shift, but for now is a good sign!

There’s also an area of interest currently located in the Northern tip of the Yucatan peninsula we’re watching for development. Right now, that chance of development is still LOW, with forecast models split on whether or not this area strengthens into a tropical storm. For now, it’s just something for us to keep an eye on, but fortunately does not pose any immediate threat.

