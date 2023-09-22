FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Pleasant weather this evening for high school football. A mostly clear sky with temperatures in the 70s at kickoff, falling into the upper 60s by the end of the 4th quarter.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Warm but pleasant weather is in store over the weekend across Central Alabama. Highs reach the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds begin to build Sunday afternoon and evening from west to east across the state. A stray shower possible Sunday night, mainly west of I-65.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Weather shouldn’t be an issue for any of the big games on Saturday. It will be warm in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide take on Ole Miss. Temperatures in the upper 80s through the first half of that game, falling into the 70s into the second half. Sunny and dry conditions means no big problems weather-wise for fans in Tuscaloosa. The forecast looks mostly dry for the Auburn game in College Station as they take on Texas A&M. It will be warm, with temperatures reaching the 90s in the second half. Slight chance for a downpour after the first quarter, but better odds the game stays dry and warm. UAB gets nice weather in Athens as they take on the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Temperatures start in the 70s and fall into the 60s for that game. It will be warm and dry in Jacksonville as the Gamecocks take on Eastern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Temperatures fall from the 80s into the 70s through that game.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures actually drop just a bit, into the low 80s for most of the week. We do see an increase in moisture, however, which will lead to scattered daily showers and storms next week. We don’t expect any washouts or severe weather, but most spots in Central Alabama will see at least some rain at times next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia continues its movement towards the Carolinas this evening, and will make landfall tonight into tomorrow morning. Some storm surge is possible along the east coast from the mid-Atlantic to the Carolinas, but the primary threat this storm will pose is heavy rain that could lead to flooding issues. Ophelia will trek northward up the east coast through the weekend, producing heavy rain up to the mid-Atlantic where it’s expected to weaken into a post-tropical low. There remains a potent tropical wave moving into the Main Development Region of the Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center is giving a high chance of development into a depression or storm, but guidance strongly suggests this system will re-curve into the open Atlantic. It appears highly unlikely this system would pose any threat to the U.S.

