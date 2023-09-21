THURSDAY EVENING: Slim chance for a sprinkle. Most spots stay dry. Partly cloudy and mild, with temperatures falling into the 70s by sunset.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Dry and comfortable. Temperatures dip into the 60s after midnight, with morning lows dipping into the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Dry, mild and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

FOOTBALL FORECASTS:

THURSDAY FOOTBALL: Pleasant and dry. Temperatures start out in the upper 70s at kickoff, dropping into the low 70s by the 4th quarter.

FRIDAY FOOTBALL: Yet another nice evening for football. Temperatures fall through the 70s during the games Friday evening.



COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Warm and dry in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Ole Miss game. Temperatures sneak into the low 90s at kickoff, dropping into the 80s for the second half.

It will be warm and dry in College Station as Auburn takes on Texas A&M. Temperatures start out in the 80s, but climb into the 90s by the second half.

Pleasant weather is in store for UAB as they head to Athens to take on top-ranked Georgia. Temperatures will be in the 70s at kickoff, falling into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

Jacksonville State will have warm and dry weather for their game against Eastern Michigan . Temperatures will be in the upper 80s at kickoff, and drop into the upper 70s by the end of the second half.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry and pleasant Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lots of sunshine to kick off the weekend. By Sunday, a few more clouds move in, and there’s a slim chance for a shower by Sunday evening.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast for the first half of next week. highs remain in the low to mid 80s.

Storm Team 7 Day